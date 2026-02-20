Republican candidates for North Carolina's 1st congressional district debate ahead of primary

NORTH CAROLINA — The Republican candidates for the congressional seat in North Carolina's 1st district made their final plea to voters in the district's Republican primary debate.

Whoever wins the primary will have to face Democratic incumbent Don Davis on November. The newly redrawn district is the most competitive in the state.

Asa Buck, Laurie Buckhout, Bobby Hanig and Eric Rouse are the Republican candidates on the ballot. All four said they would endorse the winner of the primary even if they lose, as their biggest shared goal is to beat Don Davis.

"Who do you trust to get out here and work the hardest that they can, number one, to win this race and go up against Don Davis," Buck said. "That is the entire point of this primary is to take on the Democrat challenger. And I guarantee you that I will work harder than anyone around to go up against Don Davis."

The candidates discussed issues from ending the government shutdown and continued support of Israel, to what their favorite barbecue restaurant in the district is. They frequently talked about their support of President Donald Trump and his current policies.

"You know, we need a multifaceted candidate in Washington, somebody who knows how to work with people," Rouse said in his closing statement. "I've been a commissioner for 16 years on a Democratic board, and I've been made vice chair, and I got that by learning how to work with people. You might not like what I'm saying, but I truly believe you appreciate the honesty."

"I've stood in the ring and I've taken, uh, when people are coming after our folks in Eastern North Carolina, I've stood in the way," Hanig said in his closing statement. "I've stood for our commercial fishermen. I've stood for the military. I've stood when they tried to raise our taxes by, by tolling our ferries."

Buckhout is a retired Army Colonel and worked in the Department of Defense. She was the Republican nominee for the 1st congressional district in 2024, but lost to Davis by less than 7,000 votes.

"I know what it's like to fight for your country," Buckhout said. "I know what it's like to not back down. I'm a workhorse, not a show horse. I've been all over this district. I'm ready to beat Don Davis. I'm ready to get up there and fight with President Trump."

Early voting is now underway and will run through Feb. 28, with the primary election taking place on March 3.