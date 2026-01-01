Edenton police looking for person of interest after 'widespread vandalism'

EDENTON, N.C. — Police in Edenton released photos of a person they believe to be involved in numerous cases of vandalism discovered around the downtown area last weekend.

According to a post on Facebook, "widespread vandalism" occurred before the sun came up on Saturday, December 27 and it wasn't discovered until people around the community noticed damage later that morning.

Police say video footage makes them believe the activity happened around 2:30 a.m. They say one individual is seen tagging and defacing 30 locations.

Edenton Police released several photos and clips on social media to see if anyone recognizes the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edenton Police.