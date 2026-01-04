60-year-old man found dead after shooting in Ahoskie, police say

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A man is dead following an early-morning shooting at a convenience store in northeastern North Carolina.

Police in Ahoskie say officers were called to the Speedway convenience store in the 1000 block of East Memorial Drive around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported.

When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Randy M. Riddick of Powellsville dead at the scene, according to the Ahoskie Police Department.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. No additional details, including information about a suspect or motive, have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.