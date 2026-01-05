New beginnings for furry friends in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A new era of animal services in Pasquotank County kicked off Monday with the opening of Pasquotank Animal Services. It's the first time the county has operated a shelter and is now ready to help countless furry friends find their forever homes.

"It's special, it is. It's good to have it open again," said Patricia Bledsoe, a Pasquotank County resident.

Bledsoe stopped by the brand-new Pasquotank County Animal Services on its first day open, ready to bring a companion home — a French bulldog named Hershey.

"I think he'll make a really good companion. He's loving," Bledsoe said while laughing with Hershey on her lap.

Pasquotank Animal Services is now up and running for the first time, operating in the same shelter space that the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina called home for years. The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina transferred its shelter operations to the county after a number of alleged violations in a letter sent on behalf of the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in summer 2025.

"They decided to close up shop, and we had to fulfill the need for the two counties, so Pasquotank County opted to step in, purchase the building, and open up a municipal shelter," said Dana Comer, the shelter director.

Comer has a brand-new staff alongside her and decided to become involved because of a long history in animal welfare services.

"I've been in animal welfare for a very long time, and it just came to be through partnerships with other shelters and rescues. And people know who you are, so it was just one of those things that kind of evolved," said Comer.

A special day and a need for animal services that the brand-new shelter feels it will be able to fill in Camden and Pasquotank counties.

"It lessens the stray population, which then lessens animals being hit by cars, animals not being fed, animals being left in the cold, and that's really the mission is just to help as many as we can," said Comer.

Another mission is leaving their mark and welcoming the community back into a new beginning for animal services.

"We want to build that bridge between the shelter and the community again. And that's what the main goal is, just for people to have faith in us," said Comer.

A faith that's already on display with Bledsoe, who will be bringing her new four-legged friend home this week.

"I'm in love, I'm just madly in love," said Bledsoe.

As for adoption services, Comer shares what residents can expect when heading to the shelter.

"Any animal that's adopted from us will be spayed or neutered, will be completely vaccinated. Dogs will be heartworm tested, dogs and cats put on flea and tick prevention. Dogs started on heartworm prevention, and everyone's microchip, and our adoption fee is relatively reasonable, $100 for cats and $125 for dogs. So it's the same for puppies or kittens, it's just one fee per," said Comer.

There are a lot of moving parts as the organization gets up and running, but one hope for 2026 is to offer a spay and neuter program to the community. Pasquotank Animal Services is also looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Anyone interested can visit the location at 102 Enterprise Drive in Elizabeth City or call (252) 335-2848.