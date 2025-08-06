Elizabeth City SPCA penalized over $14K following investigation into animal care

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina is facing a $14,750 penalty after an investigator claimed to have found nearly 75 violations at the shelter, including several alleged violations of failing to provide adequate care in a timely manner to animals in their care, according to a letter obtained by News 3.

The letter was sent on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Aug. 1. The Animal Welfare Society began their investigation into the Elizabeth City animal shelter after receiving a complaint about the lack of proper veterinary care provided for animals in their custody.

The SPCA was penalized for a range of code violations — specifically, with regards to the North Carolina Animal Welfare Act. The letter cites numerous transgressions, including an investigator's findings of alleged poor record maintenance and improper cleaning standards at the facility.

In some cases, the shelter is accused of failing to provide updated records pertaining to the animal's social interactions, medicine administration, and euthanizations. For example, the record of a dog's euthanization was not updated for nearly three weeks, investigators allege in the letter.

Animal shelters in North Carolina are required to clean animal enclosures at least twice daily. However, the letter points to numerous alleged instances in which animals were observed being kept in unsanitary conditions at the Elizabeth City shelter.

"Feces soiled the entire floor of many kennels, preventing the dogs from being able to walk or lie down without coming into contact with waste," the letter reads. It goes on to mention how the staff allegedly told investigators they only do one cleaning per day.

Another allegation regarding cleanliness and upkeep at the shelter reads, "30 occupied enclosures (27 cat cages and 3 dog kennels) did not have access to potable water as either the bowls were completely dry, or the water was significantly soiled."

The letter also includes claims about the shelter not providing timely veterinary care to their animals. Four separate alleged incidents were outlined in the letter, with one detailing how a dog's "front leg injury" went untreated for five weeks, causing them great pain. Once a veterinarian examined this dog, they were put down the same day, investigators claim.

Repeated offenses on behalf of the animal shelter could result in additional civil penalties or the suspension/revocation of the animal shelter's registration.

The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina has 60 days to pay or appeal the penalty.