Meet the first baby born at brand-new Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Just eight hours after the new Sentara Albemarle Medical Center opened, the hospital welcomed its first baby into the world, Sentara Health officials shared with News 3.

Jaimir James was born in the hospital's new Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum unit at 2:16 p.m. on Friday, coming in at 5 lbs 13 oz and 19.5 inches, officials said.

His mother, Javiona James from Elizabeth City, was presented with a gift basket by Teresa Watson, the medical center's president, to commemorate Jaimir's noteworthy status as the hospital's first baby, officials detailed.

The new $278 million medical center located at 3050 Halstead Blvd. in Elizabeth City officially opened its doors on August 8.