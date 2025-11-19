Timbermill Wind becomes Chowan County's largest taxpayer

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A historic day in Chowan County: Timbermill Wind is now the largest taxpayer in the county. The 45-wind turbine project symbolizes that it's not just an energy source but an investment in the area's future.

In July 2024, former Gov. Roy Cooper joined state and local leaders to commemorate the construction of the Timbermill Wind project. On Tuesday, Timbermill Wind presented its first tax payment — a nearly $750,000 check — to county leaders.

Ben Monds is a fifth-generation farmer in Chowan County, was in attendance for the historic day. Part of his family's property is now being leased and is home to a few of the massive energy sources. It's an income that will keep coming to the family for decades.

"Price of our crops can vary from year to year, and for 30 years, this will give us a predictable income," said Monds.

Over the next three decades, the project will generate around $50 million in tax revenue for Chowan County.

"The value of this taxable property puts a significant shot in the arm for Chowan County," said Bob Kirby, chairman of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners.

For Apex Clean Energy, this project has been more than a decade in the making. The company says it's not only proud to see its vision become a reality but also how beneficial it will be for the area's future.

"Our mission is to accelerate the shift to clean energy, and as you can see, we're doing it and we get to do it in a way that benefits the local community. That's the culmination of all our work, we're really proud of it," said Ken Young, CEO of Apex Clean Energy.

A historic moment that the Chowan County community will never forget.

"I was kind of skeptical about it taking up some of our land, but getting to talk to people and you see the benefits of it, and it kind of grew on me some. It definitely helps us out a lot," said Monds.

Annually, the checks are expected to be around $1.5 million to Chowan County.