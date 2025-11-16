'Boots on the Grange' brings community spirit to Hertford for first-year event

HERTFORD, N.C. — A new community event celebrating agriculture, wellness and military service drew strong crowds Saturday in Hertford.

“Boots on the Grange,” hosted by The Veteran’s Farm at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, marked the nonprofit’s first major outreach event in northeastern North Carolina. The daylong celebration brought families, farmers and veterans together for hands-on activities and community engagement.

The event featured a U.S. Coast Guard jet flyover, tractor exhibits, homesteading demonstrations and the organization’s first 5K walk and run. A Health & Homesteading Expo included 34 vendors, and children took part in a popular Touch-a-Truck & Tractor attraction. Local radio provided a live broadcast from the event. Visitors also enjoyed two food trucks and an indoor caterer before a candlelight closing ceremony.

Saturday’s celebration comes as The Veteran’s Farm prepares to expand its mission into Perquimans County. After operating for a decade in Harnett County, the organization is working with county leaders to open a second pilot location near the volunteer fire department outside Winfall. Plans call for several acres of training space, including a greenhouse, small livestock area, honeybees and a market house.

The group focuses on helping veterans transition into farming as a sustainable career while providing support during the shift from military to civilian life. Construction on the Perquimans County site is expected to begin later this year.

Organizers say the success of this year’s event has already sparked plans to bring Boots on the Grange back next year.