Pasquotank County deputies looking for missing 23-year-old man

The following information was provided by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office:

Name: Pedro Aparicio

Age: 23

Date last seen: Nov. 17 around 9 p.m.

Last known location: Horseshoe Road in Elizabeth City

Physical description: Aparicio is a Hispanic male, standing 5’4” and weighing 150 lbs.

More details: Aparicio is employed in the Hampton Roads area and was due at work on Tuesday, but never arrived. Since Monday evening, Aparicio’s cellphone has not been activated, and he has not been in contact with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.