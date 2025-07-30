Man arrested, woman wanted in connection with Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — A man has been arrested and a woman is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened last week on West Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City, according to the city's police department.

Police say the shooting happened on Tuesday, July 22, in the 500 Block of West Ehringhaus Street.

So far, police say one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting: Victor White, III, 19, of Elizabeth City. He's charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say they also obtained an arrest warrant for Chloe Breeding, 21, of Elizabeth City. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, she hasn't been arrested yet.

Breeding is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon in city limits, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 252-335-4321. Tips can also be left with the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Police say all tips can be provided anonymously.