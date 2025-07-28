3-year-old found shot at Pinegate Apartments: APD

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A 3-year-old was injured following a reported shooting at the Pinegate Apartments Sunday night, according to Ahoskie police.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were notified about a shooting that took place at the Pinegate Apartments. At the scene, police say they found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound — their condition was not provided by police.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will assist with the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.

