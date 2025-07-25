Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center provides care to 2 Outer Banks sea turtles

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is helping two sea turtles from the Outer Banks in need of care.

On Thursday, the medical center helped a 150-pound female loggerhead that had a head injury. They did a CT scan on her to help guide her treatment.

Sentara staff also helped a small Kemp's ridley, the rarest and most endangered sea turtle species.

"These turtles are critically endangered, and every single one matters. We’re honored to play a part in their care and recovery," Sentara Albemarle Medical Center noted.

We've reached out to aquarium officials for more information on the sea turtles. We will update this article as we learn more.

