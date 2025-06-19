2 minors in custody in connection with 2024 Elizabeth City homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two minors have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened back in August of 2024, according to Elizabeth City police.

The two juveniles were served juvenile petitions for first-degree murder from the Elizabeth City police on Tuesday. They were placed in secured custody at the Perquimans County Detention Center. Police did not share the juveniles' ages.

Police say on August 26, while responding to a report of "suspicious activities," officers found a dead man inside a car in the 100 block of Oak Grove Avenue. He was later identified as Caleb Jeremiah Bowe, 21, of Elizabeth City.

Police investigated Bowe's death as a homicide.