No evidence found in Elizabeth City search connected to months-long missing persons case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An investigation was underway in Elizabeth City Thursday in connection with a missing persons case that's been open since last December, according to Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White.

Sheriff White says investigators were at 1831 West Ehringhaus Street following up on a lead Thursday afternoon. That's near Ollie's and Planet Fitness.

This comes more than six months after Carest "Buddy" Spellman, 48, of Hertford, was reported missing. Spellman was last seen on Dec. 14 in the Elizabeth City area, the sheriff's office says.

Sheriff White did not share what the lead entailed, but he did confirm that the investigators on Ehringhaus Street Thursday are working on Spellman's missing persons case.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigations told News 3 around 5:15 p.m. that they didn't find anything relevant to Spellman's disappearance during Thursday's search.

Elizabeth City police are also working on the case with the bureau and sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Spellman’s whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to call the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615.