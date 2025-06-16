North Carolina food banks worry about SNAP cuts in proposed budget bill

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A federal budget proposal could reduce or take away benefits from families already struggling to afford basic needs.

The proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would make states pick up more of the costs. It would also require several million more recipients to work or lose their benefits while potentially reducing the amount of food aid people can receive in the future.

The budget bill, which narrowly passed the U.S. House, could undergo further changes in the Senate, where it's currently being debated. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to send the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” to his desk by July 4, when the nation marks the 249th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Leaders at the Foodbank of the Albemarle say they are concerned about what's at stake for families in North Carolina and Hampton Roads. Right now, the food bank serves at least 15 counties across North Carolina, helping provide around 8 million meals each year.

Justine Koksal, with the Foodbank of the Albemarle says if this bill is passed, it can significantly impact rural communities.

"If there were to be about a 10% cut to SNAP the food bank would have to provide upwards of 13 and a half million meals a year. For our food bank that's not sustainable, it's not possible" Koksal said.

More than 40 million low income families rely on SNAP benefits each month to help pay for groceries. Under the proposed bill, states would have to pay up to 25% of the benefit costs.

Koksal says the food bank is doing what they can to prepare, including relying on private donors to help meet the potential rise in demand.

"We're already seeing folks come in and frequent the food pantry and maybe utilize some of the resources that they might not have used before because they're expecting SNAP to be cut" Koksal said.

To receive SNAP benefits, current law says adults ages 18 through 54 who are physically and mentally able and don’t have dependents need to work, volunteer or participate in training programs for at least 80 hours a month. Those who don't do so are limited to just three months of benefits in a three-year period.

The legislation that passed the House would expand work requirements to those ages 55 through 64. It also would extend work requirements to some parents without children younger than age 7. Plus, it would limit the ability of states to waive work requirements in areas that lack sufficient jobs.

Koksal is urgining families to contact their local representatives to speak up and protect SNAP. The proposed legislation includes an estimated $230 billion in cuts to SNAP over 10 years.