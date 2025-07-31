Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen seriously hurt after getting shot at Avalon Fishing Pier, father says

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A man tells News 3 his teenage son is in critical condition after he was shot at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday.

The 15-year-old was shot in the thigh and was medflighted to Norfolk for treatment, the father added.

Police have not confirmed details about the reported shooting, but there is a large presence at the pier as of 4 p.m. Beach access is closed to the public.

Our Outer Banks neighborhood news reporter Will Thomas is at the scene learning more. This article will be updated accordingly.

