N.C. coastal counties to meet in August with future of fishing industry in mind

WANCHESE, N.C. — A first-of-its-kind North Carolina coastal coalition is in the process of being formed.

This comes after a bill that would have banned shrimp trawling in all inshore waters and within a half mile of the shoreline was killed in June by the N.C. House of Representatives, after being passed by the N.C. Senate.

“These small communities thrive off of commercial fishermen," said Richard Newman, co-owner of Newman Seafood and County Road Seafood.

Newman has been involved in the seafood industry his entire life, going back to his grandparents, who were commercial fishermen.

“My parents started moving seafood in the mid-80s. I don't remember a time not being part of the seafood industry," said Newman.

For people involved in the fishing industry that News 3 has spoken with over the last six weeks, they feel year after year, their industry continues to be under attack.

“This is something that's been going on for as far back as I can remember," said Newman.

Countless fishermen and people involved in the seafood and fishing industries made their way to Raleigh to protest the shrimp trawling ban and were ultimately successful.

Those in support of the bill felt it would align North Carolina with Virginia and South Carolina’s current standards and protect North Carolina's habitats for the future.

It was met with massive opposition from the Outer Banks and plenty of other coastal communities in North Carolina.

“We cannot allow the legislature or the regulatory commissions to shut down an industry, and that's what they're trying to do," said Bob Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners.

Woodard was in Raleigh with fellow Dare County commissioners as they anxiously awaited the N.C. House's decision. On the drive back to the Outer Banks, Woodard felt it was time for coastal counties to unite through one voice in future fights.

In July, Woodard sent a letter to coastal counties inviting them to join and form the North Carolina Coastal Counties Fisheries Coalition. A total of 19 counties, including Dare County, were asked to have a representative at the meeting.

Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Hyde, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Tyrrell and Washington have already confirmed their participation.

Chowan and Beaufort have the information on their board's agenda. Bertie, Hertford, New Hanover, Pender and Perquimans Counties are also being asked to participate.

“It's extremely encouraging. And I'm certainly cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to form this coalition with a strong voice to reach out to those regulatory commissions and the state with one strong voice," said Woodard.

"This coalition, I think, will be really good to give some representation for this group of people, that historically, hasn't had a whole lot of representation behind them," said Newman.

Woodard shares, at the end of the day, it’s about protecting the livelihoods of the fishing industry and preserving local seafood for residents and tourists alike.

"We want to provide local seafood to our citizens and our visitors and protect the livelihood of our commercial fishing industry. It's that simple," said Woodard.

The counties will meet on August 5, alongside the fishing industry and elected leaders.

Each will have a chance to have their input heard on the forming of the coalition and where everything goes from there.