Investigation underway after Elizabeth City PD officer shoots armed man: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being shot by a police officer in Elizabeth City.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hughes Boulevard and Halstead Boulevard. Officers were responding to a report of a person armed with a weapon.

According to the department, when the first officer arrived, they encountered a 32-year-old man from Perquimans County who was carrying a firearm. The officer shot the man, and officers on scene immediately began providing medical aid.

The man was first taken to Albemarle Medical Center and then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia. His current condition has not been released.

The officer, a more than 20-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident, police said. That investigation remains active.