Families displaced by March Perquimans Co. tornado return to new homes

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — The seven families that were displaced when an EF-1 tornado hit Perquimans County earlier this year are now in new homes, according to Albemarle Area United Way.

The tornado hit the area on March 17, reaching wind speeds of up to 110 mph as it touched down in an area southwest of Longview Estates, off Woodville Road. At least eight people were hospitalized and more than a dozen mobile homes were damaged.

Albemarle Area United Way organized a fundraiser, the Perquimans 2025 tornado fund, to support long-term recovery. The Perquimans County Emergency Management Team and other organizations, including the American Red Cross, assisted in the recovery process.

Watch related coverage: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Perquimans Co. Monday morning

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Perquimans Co. Monday morning: NWS

Albemarle Area United Way says the recovery process was shorter than expected due to the outpouring of support from the community.

“There were literally hundreds of folks both individuals and organizations who rallied around these survivors,” said Bill Blake, the nonprofit's executive director. “We can’t thank our community enough for the outpouring of love and support that was demonstrated in the midst of this crisis.”

The nonprofit thanked many generous people who lent a helping hand, including Harley Cole, the owner of Forbes Homes. The group says Cole immediately ordered new homes and started rebuilding efforts.

“There’s a reason Mr. Cole was the recipient of our third annual Philanthropy Award. As I remarked during his recognition, Harley would literally give a person the shirt of his back if they needed it,” said Blake.