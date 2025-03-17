Injuries, home damage reported in NC after severe storms: emergency management

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC — People in the Long View Estates community were taken to the hospital in the wake of severe storms Monday morning, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.

Emergency Services confirmed to News 3 that at least seven mobile homes were damaged, though not all were believed to be occupied. The number of people taken to the hospital is still unknown.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 3:00 a.m. for that area.

According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management’s Facebook, Perquimans County Emergency Services and the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department responded.

This is a developing story — News 3 has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this page.