Pasquotank County EMS earns national award for its tiered response program

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Best in Health. That’s what Pasquotank County EMS earned from the National Association of Counties this year, beating out more than 100 programs across the country that entered.

"There were 18 categories, one of those categories was the health category. Out of 157 entries nationwide in the health category, we were ranked by NACO as the number one health program in the nation. We were totally surprised and taken aback. We're a county of less than 50,000 people, and we were up against counties with populations as high as 2 million," said Jerry Newell, chief of Pasquotank County EMS.

The award is for the department's "tiered response program," which started in 2022 amid a paramedic shortage.

Administrative paramedics, from the lieutenant level all the way up to the department's chief, operate out of quick-response vehicles, allowing them to assist in any emergency situation where they are needed.

Another vital piece of the collaboration is emergency medical dispatch, which is part of the program that was a reconfiguration of 911 communications.

Now, when receiving calls from 911, a code is put out depending on the priority of the call for emergency responders.

“What I believe it does, honestly, is exemplifies teamwork. Because there is no one person, there is no one car, there is no one ambulance that can make it work. You have to have 10 spokes to the wheel that are all willing to work together," said Newell.

It’s an award Pasquotank County EMS is proud to have earned.

For the department, they’ll always be looking for ways to refine and improve the plan, which continues to be a vital part of healthcare in the community.