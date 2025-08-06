One dead, two hospitalized following shooting near Highway 45: BCSO

BERTIE COUNTY — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in connection with a shooting that took place near Highway 45 N. on Tuesday, according to the Bertie County Sheriff's Office.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office told News 3 around 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday that a shooting investigation was taking place in the 700 Block of Highway 45 N. in Merry Hill.

At the time, authorities were asking the public to avoid traveling in that area. There was no public threat in the aftermath of this shooting, according to the Bertie County Sheriff's Office.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 3 on Wednesday that someone was killed in connection with this shooting. Two others were injured, and they were airlifted to a local hospital.