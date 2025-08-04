Elizabeth City man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after police search his home

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — An Elizabeth City man is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following the execution of a search warrant at his home Monday, according to the city's police department.

Jesse Cassino, 42, is facing five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Elizabeth City police say.

Detectives searched Cassino's home on Chalk Street on Monday, police say, where they ended up arresting Cassino. Police did not share if they found anything relevant to the investigation in his home.

At his first court appearance Monday, police say Cassino was given a $200,000 secured bond. He was then taken to Albemarle District Jail.

As Elizabeth City police continue investigating, they're urging anyone with information to submit tips with any of the following numbers:



Elizabeth City Police Department: 252-335-4321

Crime Line: 252-335-5555

FUSUS Text-a-Tip: 252-390-8477

Police say all tips can be provided anonymously and will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.