ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are asking for your help in locating 42-year-old Kendrick M. Wise.

Police say he was last seen on June 25 in the area of Park Street.

It's not clear at this time what he was wearing or where he was going.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police right away.

