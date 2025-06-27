An inspiring health journey at the Currituck Family YMCA

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Mary Doreen Joseph, or Ms. Doreen as many know her, has been a regular at the Currituck Family YMCA for the last two years.

"When I walk into the YMCA, I'm always walking in with a smile, first thing out my mouth is, good morning, how are you today," said Ms. Doreen.

In the last five years, Ms. Doreen has faced a number of health issues very painful on her body. Some including: needing to be hospitalized and on oxygen for COVID pneumonia, diagnosed with borderline lupus, lymphoma and kidney disease.

Through doctor’s appointments and therapy sessions, the water came to be an answer. Hopping in the pool at the Currituck Family YMCA played a vital role in where she is today.

"I watched the class every day for a month and a half, and then finally, the lady said, come on, join us. I joined them, and I felt like it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

From there, she began participating in the water classes five days a week, even teaching some of the classes as well.

"I can remember my first day subbing, I was like, wow, I did this."

Ms. Doreen hasn't turned back since and is involved in a number of classes in and out of the water.

“I look at it like I have the whole world in my hands, because I've come a long way from not being able to barely walk, to now being able to stand on my own.”

She also credits the welcoming and supportive community at the Currituck Family YMCA with helping her in this continued journey.

“It's just so many people here that I have grown to be attached to. It's just like we're one big family, and I love it.”

Ms. Doreen continues to be an inspiration and as the journey continues, she will continue to always have a smile on her face.