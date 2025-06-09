Dine out fundraiser kicks off in Northeast North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Dining out at certain restaurants Monday through Sunday will help provide meals for food-insecure individuals in Northeast North Carolina.
Food Bank of the Albemarle's annual "Dine Out to Help Out" fundraiser kicks off Monday. The program partners with over 25 restaurants across the region to donate a percentage of their proceeds to support the bank's hunger relief programs.
According to Feeding America, North Carolina's food insecurity rate is higher than the national percentage with over 1.6 million food-insecure individuals. In the Northeast North Carolina region, food insecurity has increased significantly, Food Bank of the Albemarle said.
The following restaurants are participating in the fundraiser:
Monday, June 9
- Dairy Queen, Edenton
- Awful Arthur's Oyster Bar, Dare County
- Dune Burger, Dare County
- Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County
- Stack 'Em High Pancakes, Kill Devil Hills
- Dairy Queen, Elizabeth City
- Muddy Waters Coffeehouse, Pasquotank County
- Texas Roadhouse, Elizabeth City
- The Mulberry House, Beaufort
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County
Tuesday, June 10
- Down on Main, Beaufort
- The Mulberry House, Beaufort
- BJ's Carolina Cafe, Currituck County
- Dune Burger, Dare County
- Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County
- Cypress Creek Grill, Pasquotank
- Jersey Mike's Elizabeth City, Pasquotank
- Proof aka Paradiso Ristorante, Pasquotank
- The Bistro Burger Bar, Pasquotank
- Tommy's Pizza & Family Restaurant, Perquimans County
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County
Wednesday, June 11
- The Mulberry House, Beaufort
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County
- 2 Souls Wine Bar, Pasquotank
- Montero's Restaurant, Pasquotank
- Sagos on the River, Pasquotank
- The Bistro Burger Bar, Pasquotank
Thursday, June 12
- Dune Burger, Dare County
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County
- Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County
- Bay Sire Bistro, Northampton County
- The Embassy Cafe, Northampton County
- 2 Souls Wine Bar, Pasquotank
- Sagos on the River, Pasquotank
- The Nicholson House, Perquimans County
Friday, June 13
- Carryout By Chrislyn, Beaufort
- Dune Burger, Dare County
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County
- Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County
- Bay Sire Bistro, Northampton County
- The Embassy Cafe, Northampton County
Saturday, June 14
- Dune Burger, Dare County
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County
- Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County
- Bay Sire Bistro, Northampton County
- The Embassy Cafe, Northampton County
- Owl Feed Ya Events & Catering, Perquimans County
Sunday, June 15
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County
- Bay Sire Bistro, Northampton County
- The Embassy Cafe, Northampton County