Dine out fundraiser kicks off in Northeast North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Dining out at certain restaurants Monday through Sunday will help provide meals for food-insecure individuals in Northeast North Carolina.

Food Bank of the Albemarle's annual "Dine Out to Help Out" fundraiser kicks off Monday. The program partners with over 25 restaurants across the region to donate a percentage of their proceeds to support the bank's hunger relief programs.

According to Feeding America, North Carolina's food insecurity rate is higher than the national percentage with over 1.6 million food-insecure individuals. In the Northeast North Carolina region, food insecurity has increased significantly, Food Bank of the Albemarle said.

The following restaurants are participating in the fundraiser:

Monday, June 9



Dairy Queen, Edenton

Awful Arthur's Oyster Bar, Dare County

Dune Burger, Dare County

Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County

Stack 'Em High Pancakes, Kill Devil Hills

Dairy Queen, Elizabeth City

Muddy Waters Coffeehouse, Pasquotank County

Texas Roadhouse, Elizabeth City

The Mulberry House, Beaufort

Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County

Tuesday, June 10



Down on Main, Beaufort

The Mulberry House, Beaufort

BJ's Carolina Cafe, Currituck County

Dune Burger, Dare County

Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County

Cypress Creek Grill, Pasquotank

Jersey Mike's Elizabeth City, Pasquotank

Proof aka Paradiso Ristorante, Pasquotank

The Bistro Burger Bar, Pasquotank

Tommy's Pizza & Family Restaurant, Perquimans County

Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County

Wednesday, June 11



The Mulberry House, Beaufort

Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County

2 Souls Wine Bar, Pasquotank

Montero's Restaurant, Pasquotank

Sagos on the River, Pasquotank

The Bistro Burger Bar, Pasquotank

Thursday, June 12



Dune Burger, Dare County

Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County

Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County

Bay Sire Bistro, Northampton County

The Embassy Cafe, Northampton County

2 Souls Wine Bar, Pasquotank

Sagos on the River, Pasquotank

The Nicholson House, Perquimans County

Friday, June 13



Carryout By Chrislyn, Beaufort

Dune Burger, Dare County

Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County

Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County

Bay Sire Bistro, Northampton County

The Embassy Cafe, Northampton County

Saturday, June 14



Dune Burger, Dare County

Jolly Roger Restaurant, Dare County

Sam & Omie's Restaurant, Dare County

Bay Sire Bistro, Northampton County

The Embassy Cafe, Northampton County

Owl Feed Ya Events & Catering, Perquimans County

Sunday, June 15

