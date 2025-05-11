Watch Now
Death investigation underway after man found dead in Elizabeth City apartment

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment off of Walker Avenue.

Police said they were called to the scene at approximately 11:30 Friday night for a report that someone had been shot at Walker Landing Apartments. Upon arrival, they said they found Gideon Griffin Jr. dead inside his apartment. After a preliminary investigation, police identified 45-year-old Joseph Simmons, formerly of Elizabeth City, as a person of interest and are looking for him.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you contact the Elizabeth City Police Department.

