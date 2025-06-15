Horse hit and killed in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC — Officials in Currituck County say a stallion was hit and killed overnight.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says about midnight Saturday, June 14, a woman hit the horse with her Tahoe. The horse was killed on impact. They say Shannon Seamster, 26, of Carova, was arrested for DWI.

Authorities report that the accident happened on the beach around the MP19 marker.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the horse that was killed was 5-year-old Alexander. The group says they are heartbroken and hope this serves as a reminder for drivers to be cautious, especially at night.