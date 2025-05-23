Community mourns beloved restaurant destroyed by fire in Hertford, North Carolina

HERTFORD, NC — HERTFORD, N.C. — A fire has devastated a cherished local restaurant, Captain Bob's BBQ and Seafood, leaving the small community of Hertford mourning the loss. The fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon, quickly spread from the pit house behind the restaurant to the main building, causing significant damage.

Travis Lane, a regular patron, expressed the impact of the loss. “There aren’t too many places to choose from, other than stuff like McDonald’s,” he said. “It’s the only place that is open 7 days a week, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The motto here says there are only two places to eat—home and Bob's. I don’t think they realized how impactful those words would be because this was like a second family.”

Lane fondly recalled the mornings spent with his grandfather at their favorite table by the middle window. “What would he say if someone was sitting at that table when you came in?” reporter Danielle Saitta asked. Lane chuckled, “He would not be happy.” Those memories are now bittersweet, overshadowed by the tragedy of the fire.

The Hertford Fire Department confirmed that crews arrived to find the restaurant engulfed in flames. Video footage showed thick smoke billowing into the sky as firefighters battled the blaze. While the pit house was completely destroyed, the interior of the restaurant also suffered severe damage.

Lane expressed how deeply the reality of the loss affected him, saying, “I think about my grandpa from time to time when I come here, but this morning especially just knowing that I might never be able to sit at our window where we used to sit, it’s definitely hitting me kind of hard today.”

Captain Bob's was not only a favorite dining destination but also a community hub, known for hosting fundraisers and events. Many regulars hope that local organizations will step up to support the owners in their rebuilding efforts.

“I can only imagine that the community is going to get behind them once they’re ready to reopen, whether it be something like a GoFundMe or a fundraiser for them,” Lane said. “I’m pretty sure the community is going to step up for them in a big way.”

As Hertford grapples with the loss of this beloved restaurant, residents remain hopeful for its future and the day when Captain Bob's can once again welcome customers with open arms.