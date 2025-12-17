Holiday shipping crunch: Last chance deadlines for Christmas deliveries

With less than 10 days until Christmas, shipping carriers are sounding the alarm about deadlines to ensure gifts arrive on time for the holidays.

The United States Postal Service kicked off its critical shipping window Wednesday December 17, with three key dates consumers need to remember for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

For USPS First Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage shipping, today marks the final deadline.

Wednesday, December 18th is the cutoff for USPS Priority Mail, while December 20th serves as the last day for Priority Mail Express.

FedEx and UPS have set their own deadlines, with two-day shipping available until December 22 and overnight shipping until December 23.

To ensure packages arrive safely and on time, shipping carriers recommend several best practices:

-Gifts should be packed in sturdy boxes with adequate paper or bubble wrap padding inside.

-Items containing batteries require ground shipping for safety reasons.

-Customers must verify they have the correct ZIP code and ensure addresses are clearly legible.

-It's also crucial to double-check that items comply with shipping regulations and are not prohibited.

"We're using the latest technology. We've installed high speed package sorting machines throughout the country, including right there in Hampton Roads," said Philip Bogenberger, USPS Communications. "So we're seeing mail delivered faster and more efficient than ever. The average customer is receiving their mail in three days or less. So if the customer gets the contents to us, their items to us by those mail by deadlines, we're committed to getting it there by December 25."

Keep in mind postal and delivery workers will be making later deliveries, so residents should maintain clear pathways to package drop-off locations and keep front lights illuminated for safety.

