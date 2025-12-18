Henicle, defense lead ODU past South Florida in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, FL (WTKR)- It was an historic season capped off in grand fashion Wednesday night as Old Dominion football celebrated on the field at Camping World Stadium.

Quinn Henicle rushed for two touchdowns as the Monarch defense held South Florida to just 10 points in a 24-10 ODU victory in the Cure Bowl. It marked the silver and blue's second bowl win in program history and wrapped up their 2025 campaign with a 10-3 record.

"Right now I'm going to really go around and hug every single player on this team," head coach Ricky Rahne said after the triumph. "10 wins is a great accomplishment and I'm proud of them."

Henicle, who started in place of Colton Joseph, rose to the occasion, rushing for two touchdowns and giving Old Dominion the offensive spark it needed. His first rushing touchdown came in the first quarter, a six-yard quarterback keeper to put the Monarchs in front, 7-3. The Bulls would answer back in the second when Gaston Moore connected with Jeremiah Koger for a 31-yard score that gave USF a 10-7 lead at halftime.

While not the cleanest of games overall by the team, the ODU defense clamped down after the break, shutting out the Bulls in the second half. Trequan Jones scored on a 22-yard rushing touchdown to put the Monarchs back up, 14-10. After a Nathanial Eichner field goal ended the third, Henicle's second touchdown slammed the door, speeding 51 yards for the final points of the game.

Old Dominion came away with four interceptions on the night, two by Jerome Carter, and the defense held South Florida to just 52 rushing yards. The Bulls entered fourth in the country in team rushing yards, as well as second in the nation in total offense and scoring.

Henicle ended the night as ODU's leading rusher with 107 yards and the two scores on the ground. He finished the night 11-for-25 for 127 yards through the air and was awarded Cure Bowl MVP honors. Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding pulled down five receptions for 60 yards and Jeremy Mack tallied 11 tackles.

"I've waited for my opportunity for awhile," Henicle said. "I've prepared all season like I'm the starter. I didn't play my best game, but to come in here and get the win with my teammates just means everything to me."

The Monarchs improved their overall bowl record to 2-2, with Rahne picking up his first postseason victory.