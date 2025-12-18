Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car crashes, falls into waters near Lafayette River: NPD

Police presence seen around car that fell into Lafayette River
NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into waters near the Lafayette River Thursday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Around 5:47 a.m., officers responded to the reported single-vehicle crash in the 800 Block of Jamestown Crescent, according to Norfolk police. The Harbor Patrol Unit is working to recover the car from the waters. Currently, no injuries have been reported.

Norfolk police say "charges are pending the outcome."

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates.

