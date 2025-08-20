'Feel pretty good:' Vacationers in Nags Head not panicking as Hurricane Erin moves north in the Atlantic

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Hurricane Erin wasn’t keeping people from spending time at the beach in the Outer Banks Wednesday.

In Nags Head, people were out walking on the beach and a few even ventured into the water.

"Right now, I'm pretty relaxed because it's not what I expected," one woman visiting from South Hill, Virginia said as she sat on the beach and watched the sunrise. "I'm just praying it's not as bad as they're calling for so we can all stay safe."

Watch: Buxton motel owner plans to stay put as Outer Banks prepares for Hurricane Erin

Wednesday morning, there was a little wind and the surf was rough, but the sky was clear and the sun was shining.

At Jenette's Pier, Ben Zeitlin and his family were spending time fishing.

“I think we feel pretty good. I mean, a little worried but we still have the weather forecast that it’s going to be pretty much out in the ocean. There’s be some wind, maybe some rain, but we think we’ll be fine. The kids are having a good time today fishing, so you can’t beat that," said Zeitlin.

Watch: NC leaders discuss preparations ahead of Hurricane Erin's arrival

Earlier in the day, on the beach below, a front loader appeared to be trying to pile up sand to prevent overwash. That's when water from the ocean gets up over the dunes and onto nearby Highway 12.

Tuesday afternoon, News 3 saw overwash about an hour south of Nags Head in Buxton. It didn't close the road, but it was enough to slow down traffic.

Tuesday night, Maryland tourist Allen Crawford was sitting on the beach in Nags Head watching the waves and said he wasn't worried about the storm.

Watch: Virginia Beach opens Town Center garages ahead of potential flooding from Hurricane Erin

"It's pretty cool watching the waves and whatnot, seeing what it can do," Crawford said.

At the time, he didn't plan on evacuating.

"A local fella told us we didn't have to," Crawford said. "As long as the local people aren't worried about it, we're not worried about it.

