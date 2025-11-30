First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain chances this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, scattered showers pour in. Rain chances will be highest overnight, but conditions will be dry by daybreak. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday afternoon will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Widespread rainfall returns to the area on Tuesday. An area of low pressure will form along an existing frontal boundary. Showers and storms are expected to last through early Wednesday morning.

We briefly dry out mid to late week,but shower chances ramp back up again heading into the weekend.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

Today is officially the last day of hurricane season and there is no tropical cyclone activity.This is the first season in 10 years without a Gulf hurricane or a U.S. hurricane landfall.

