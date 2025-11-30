First Warning Forecast: A wet pattern is expected this week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off partly cloudy with clouds increasing throughout the morning. Cool temperatures in the morning will quickly jump into the 50s by midday along with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some showers will start to develop around midday, particularly for northern areas. This evening we'll see overcast skies along with widespread showers expected as a cold front slides through the area. About 0.1" to 0.25" of rain is expected. Rain ends after midnight, with clearing expected before sunrise.

Tomorrow a few lingering clouds are possible in the morning, with mainly sunny skies expected throughout the day. High temperatures will be below normal, in the mid to upper 40s. It will be a bit windy tomorrow, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight on Monday clouds will begin to increase again as a low-pressure system moves in from the south. Rain will begin before sunrise on Tuesday, with steady rain expected for most of the day. About 1 to 2 inches of rain cane be expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s, with winds out of the S at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week will be cool but dry with mostly sunny skies expected. Our wet pattern continues though, with increasing clouds on Friday as another system approaches on Saturday.

