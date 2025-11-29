First Warning Forecast: Sunday showers, tracking widespread rain next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s underneath mostly clear skies.

A few more clouds will be around Sunday morning. The afternoon will be noticeably milder with highs reaching the low 60s. Showers increase Sunday evening as a cold front moves through.

Skies clear by Monday morning. An area of low pressure is forecast to form along the remains of Sunday’s cold front. This will bring widespread rainfall to the region on Tuesday.

