First Warning Forecast: A chilly Saturday before warming back up

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be mostly sunny but chilly with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s along with light winds out of the N at 5-10 mph. Tonight, winds will turn out of the S, with warmer weather moving in for Sunday. Low temperatures will reach the 30s tonight along with some partly cloudy skies expected.

Tomorrow will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds expected to start the day along with high temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow afternoon some showers will start to move in from west to east, with most of the showers falling after 4 PM. Rainfall totals will be light, with 0.1" to 0.25" of rain expected. Tomorrow night winds will turn out of the NW at 10-20 mph after a cold front passes through, with temperatures dropping off into the 30s. Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with high temperatures in the 40s along with breezy conditions out of the N at 10-20 mph.

Our next chance for rain after Sunday will be on Tuesday. A quickly strengthening coastal low will likely bring widespread rain to our area, with many areas potentially seeing over an inch of rain.

