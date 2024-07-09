Youngkin issues executive order for cell phone-free education in K-12 public schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Tuesday geared toward banning students in K-12 public schools from using phones during class.

The order requires the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to draft guidance – including policies and procedures to ban phones during instruction – by August 15, according to a release from Gov. Youngkin’s office. This process will include VDOE speaking with parents, students, teachers, local school leaders and others for input, the release says.

Watch: Voters, political expert react after Biden sends letter vowing to stay in presidential race

Voters, political expert react after Biden sends letter vowing to stay in presidential race

Youngkin’s order applies to K-12 students in Virginia public schools, the release says. VDOE’s guidance will establish an “age-appropriate restriction or elimination of cell phone use during instructional time.” The department’s guidance will also include protocols that let parents contact their children in emergencies and/or important situations.

VDOE’s final guidance will be completed in September for school divisions to adopt by January 1, 2025, the release says. However, school divisions can adopt policies and procedures that are "more comprehensive" than VDOE's guidance before then if they choose to do so, the release says.

Watch: Dems need 'strongest path forward' to beat Trump: Virginia Sen. Warner

Dems need 'strongest path forward' to beat Trump: Virginia Sen. Warner

Youngkin’s office says the order aims to remove classroom distractions and improve the mental health of students across the commonwealth. The release cites a study that found that spending more than three hours a day on social media doubles the risk of poor mental health for adolescents.

“Today’s Executive Order both establishes the clear goal to protect the health and safety of our students by limiting the amount of time they are exposed to addictive cell phones and social media and eliminates clear distractions in the classroom. It also kicks off the robust conversations among parents, students, teachers, and school and community leaders necessary to design and implement these policies and procedures at the local level,” said Gov. Youngkin.

The release says $500,000 of state funding will go towards implementing the cell phone ban.

A copy of Gov. Youngkin’s executive order can be read here.