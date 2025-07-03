Rep. Kiggans discusses lifeguard shortage, voting for the 'Big, Beautiful' bill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Representative Jen Kiggans discussed her effort to address local staffing vacancies in an interview with CBS on Thursday.

There are around 8,000 seasonal federal park positions, including lifeguards, and fewer than half of these roles have been filled, according to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA).

As of July 3, there are no lifeguards staffing the Assateague Island National Seashore.

"We have thousands of millions of visitors visit our beaches in the Virginia 2nd Congressional District," Kiggans said. "We need to get those lifeguards hired."

Kiggans said she's contacted Interior Secretary Doug Burgum about this issue. The Virginia Beach congresswoman repeatedly mentioned how she has "pushed back" against some of the Trump administration's actions.

"Now we've pushed back in numerous times and a couple different areas, not just this lifeguard issue, but also in our shipyards, our public shipyards. We know that they were impacted — I think it was a mistake," Kiggans said.

Regarding the federal worker hiring freeze, Kiggans said more positions should have been exempted, such as physicians and nurses at the VA clinics.

Kiggans has also been participating in Congress' marathon voting session. This week, GOP lawmakers have been scrambling to get President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful" bill passed before the July 4 deadline. She previously signed a letter, which urged for house leadership to "protect and improve Medicaid."

The current bill's proposed cuts to Medicaid has drawn bipartisan criticism.

"It is not perfect, there are parts of this bill that I like a lot more than others," Kiggans said. "The part where we extend that 2017 tax cuts and we prevent a 22% hike in taxes is so important, that's several thousands of dollars for every working family. No taxes on tips, no tax on overtime, increasing the child tax credit, he security of the border peace."

The Senate-passed version of the bill includes nearly $930 billion in cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act, according to the Congressional Budget Office. In its current state, nearly 11 million people will lose health insurance within the next decade.

"I also want people to have Medicaid who truly need it. I took care of those people and I wanna strengthen, preserve that program. And that program has gotten out of control with the cost," Kiggans said.