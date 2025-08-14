Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears accepts invitation to CNN's Virginia governor's race debate

The Republican nominee for governor, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has formally accepted CNN's invitation to their Virginia governor's race debate.

Former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee, has yet to accept CNN's offer as of Thursday morning.

Virginia governor's race candidates share stances on public safety, labor unions

CNN says this debate will be held in a town hall format, meaning the candidates are expected to answer questions directly asked by Virginia voters. No formal date has been set for this meeting between the two candidates — CNN said they aim to hold it sometime in late September to early October.

Spanberger and her Democratic associates are currently leading across the statewide ticket, according to a poll recently conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University.

Spanberger did previously accept an invitation to Virginia AARP's "People's Debate," which was slated to be held at Virginia State University. However, Earle-Sears declined to attend, citing a scheduling conflict on Sept. 16.