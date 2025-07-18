Spanberger widens double-digit lead in Virginia governor's race: VCU poll

The latest poll conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University's Wilder School shows Democratic nominees on the statewide ticket leading by a comfortable margin.

The poll surveyed Virginians between June 19 and July 3. The findings indicate Spanberger's lead has widened by two percentage points since VCU's Dec. 2024 Commonwealth Poll.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA agent, leads Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears 49% to 37% among registered voters, per VCU's latest Commonwealth Poll.

Watch: Virginia governor's race candidates share stances on public safety, labor unions

Virginia governor's race candidates share stances on public safety, labor unions

The other Democrats on the statewide ticket have been similarly outperforming their GOP competitors, according to the Commonwealth Poll.

Lieutenant governor election poll numbers:



State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D): 46%

Former radio host John Reid (R): 36%

Attorney general election poll numbers:



Former State Del. Jay Jones (D): 47%

Current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R): 38%

Fourty-seven percent of surveyed independents were still undecided about the statewide ticket. Nevertheless, all three races remain outside the poll's margin of error, which is 4.16 percentage points.

The same poll also showed that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's approval rating has dropped from 51% to 49% since Dec. 2024. This decline mirrored Earle-Sears' recent polling trend, as both Republicans lost the same number of percentage points in approval.

Gov. Youngkin is term-limited, as state law prohibits consecutive terms in his current office.