Virginia lawmakers propose framework to open retail marijuana sales in 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — Efforts to allow retail marijuana sales in Virginia have failed multiple times, but lawmakers are now working on a new framework aiming for Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger’s signature.

On July 1, 2021, the General Assembly legalized possession of marijuana, but not the sale. If the current proposal is approved as it stands, then retail cannabis sales could begin on Nov. 1, 2026, WHRO reports.

The new proposal, which would be voted on during the General Assembly's 2026 session, was presented on Tuesday by the legislature's Joint Commission on the Future of Cannabis Sales, WHRO reports. This framework builds off previously proposed plans; however, it removed the option for localities to opt out of retail sales.

The bill would allow localities to increase local taxes on cannabis products to up to 3.5% while removing the additional sales tax on paraphernalia.

Commission Chair Paul Krizek along with Hampton Roads State Sens. Louise Lucas and Aaron Rouse sponsored this proposal.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly has passed similar legislation for the past two years, only to see Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin veto it. Spanberger outlined her stance on this issue during the gubernatorial debate earlier this year, saying it’s important to have a "clear market" for retail marijuana sales. She urged for transparency and a prioritization of public safety.