Live blog: Spanberger, Earle-Sears take the debate stage at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. — The debate between Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Norfolk State University.

This long-awaited showdown between both gubernatorial candidates comes with Election Day is just under four weeks away.

A couple days before Thursday's debate, Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership released a poll which placed Spanberger 10 percentage points ahead of Earle-Sears in a 52% to 42% split.

Research Director of the Wason Center for Civic Leadership Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo says Earle-Sears has a "tough hill to climb" due to Spanberger consistently polling above 50%. The official added that winning over independents would be one of the best options for the GOP candidate moving forward.

Stance on the car tax

Earle-Sears was asked about her plans for the car tax moving forward. She touted tax cuts that took place under current Gov. Glenn Youngkin and said she would move towards eliminating the car tax — however, she then tried to ask Spanberger to urge Jay Jones to drop out over the threatening text controversy.

The moderator told Earle-Sears that this topic would be covered later in the debate.

Spanberger said she also supports removing the car tax, but that she wanted to ensure funding to schools does not get disrupted as a result.

Political rhetoric

Spanberger was asked about the threatening texts sent by the Democratic candidate for attorney general back in 2022. She denounced these messages while Earle-Sears continued to ask Spanberger to get Jones to drop out of the race.

Spanberger was then asked more directly on if she will continue to support Jones and whether she knew about the text messages prior to the 2025 campaign. Spanberger said she was not aware of the messages — however, she did not directly comment on whether she will continue to fully endorse Jones.

"It is up to every person to make their own decision," Spanberger said.

Earle-Sears was asked if she "hates" her opponent, in reference to President Trump's comments during Charlie Kirk's memorial.

Earle-Sears said she would not repeat what the president said. She then pivoted to harp on the Jones text controversy again, directly asking Spanberger how she would feel if the comments were made about her family.

Earle-Sears was then asked about whether she would need Trump's endorsement to win the governor's race, as of Thursday at 7 p.m., she has not been directly endorsed by the president. She said she would accept the endorsement but will continue to campaign for Virginians.

During her rebuttal, Spanberger said she is more focused on affordability rather than heated political rhetoric. She continued to denounce violent rhetoric in politics.

Earle-Sears continued to speak over Spanberger during her rebuttal. She then went on to say Spanberger's plans will not make Virginia more affordable.

Government shutdown

Earle-Sears accused Spanberger of playing "political football" with federal workers. She then said Democrats are to blame for the federal shutdown. The lieutenant governor said Spanberger should urge her Democratic colleagues to advance a funding bill to end the shutdown.

Earle-Sears was asked again on whether she would urge Trump to work with Democrats. In response, Earle-Sears continued to blame Democrats for the shutdown.

Spanberger was then asked whether she would urge the Virginia senators to cross the aisle and vote with the Republicans to pass a funding bill.

Spanberger touted her past experience with bipartisanship during her time in the House of Representatives. She said she would encourage "everyone" to work together.

Earle-Sears then asked the moderators for a rebuttal. She used the time to tout job growth during her time as lieutenant governor.

Data centers

Spanberger was asked on her plans for data centers in Virginia. She said it is important "they pay their fair share." She then said Virginia is the largest energy importer in the country, saying action needs to be taken against the "impending" energy crisis.

She said energy costs have continued to rise for Virginians, pointing to her "Growing Virginia Plan" as a solution.

Earle-Sears was then asked about how to handle the high cost of running data centers, and how to ensure the cost is not passed on to Virginians.

She then condemned wind and solar energy, calling it costly and ineffective. Earle-Sears then said she would make southwest Virginia a hub for energy production.

Earle-Sears then said she would further invest in oil, natural gas, and nuclear, as sources for energy.

Job growth in the commonwealth

Earle-Sears said over 15,000 new business start ups have been created in Virginia during her time as lieutenant governor, praising Youngkin's work on job growth.

Spanberger said she wants to ensure Virginians stay in Virginia. She said the cost of housing has become a major issue in the commonwealth, pointing to its inflation under the Youngkin administration.

Finding common ground

Spanberger said she admires Earle-Sears' faith and hard work. She also praised her service in the military.

Earle-Sears called Spanberger a "devoted mom."

Transgender school policies

Spanberger said she is devoted to the safety of children. She said it is important that parents, teachers, and administrators make decisions about their individual schools, not politicians

Spanberger was then asked again whether she believes transgender females, who were biological men at birth, should be in women's locker rooms. She said this decision is up to the schools, but added that men should never be in women's locker rooms.

She was then asked whether she would rescind Youngkin's ban on transgender women in women's locker rooms. Spanbeger said this decision should be made in individual communities.