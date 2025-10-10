What people are saying about the Spanberger/Earle-Sears debate

NORFOLK, Va. — The first and only debate between the Virginia gubernatorial candidates was held at Norfolk State University on Thursday — it featured repeated interruptions, dodgy answers, and plenty of heated moments for the internet to chew on.

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger sparred over the government shutdown, transgender policy, the Jay Jones text controversy, and several other hot-button issues.

With clips of the debate circulating social media, many Virginia leaders, political influencers, and editorial journalists have provided their reactions.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised his lieutenant governor's debate performance while criticizing Spanberger, saying she "evaded every direct question."

Winsome Earle-Sears showed courage, clarity, and conviction - she leads like a marine. While Abigail Spanberger stood with her running mate Jay Jones and his murderous fantasies, and evaded every direct question including equivocating over men being in locker rooms with girls.… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 10, 2025

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said "the choice is clear" in the Virginia governor's race. He praised Spanberger for her stance against the Trump administration.

My friend @SpanbergerForVA has—and always will—put Virginia first. She demonstrated once again tonight that she is the disciplined Governor Virginians need to lower costs and stand up against the Trump Administration’s attacks on our workers and economy. The choice is clear. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 10, 2025

Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly called Spanberger a "coward" for not urging Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, to drop out of the race over the threatening text message controversy.

"All she had to say was 'no, how could I? What he said was vile,'" Kelly wrote on social media.

Democratic political consultant James Carville said "The Virginia Governor's race is over," adding that the GOP should be "worried."

Winsome Sears just turned in one of the lousiest debate performances I’ve seen in my 60 years of politics. The Virginia Governor's race is over… and the GOP should be worried if this is the kind of candidate they’re counting on in 2026! — James Carville (@JamesCarville) October 10, 2025

Meghan McCain, former host of The View and daughter of 2008 GOP presidential candidate John McCain, said Spanberger presented herself as a "total radical extremist" during Thursday's debate.

Watching my next Governor Winsome Sears absolutely filet Abigail Spanberger in the debate.



There is no competition, Spanberger won’t answer basic questions and coming off like a total radical extremist.



We love you @winwithwinsome and can’t wait to vote for you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 10, 2025

Democratic TikTok influencer Harry Sisson criticized Earle-Sears on social media for stating that firing someone for being gay is not discrimination.

"The Republican candidate for governor in Virginia just said it’s not discrimination if a gay person is fired for being gay. This is insane because 1. that is the definition of discrimination but also 2. her running mate is gay!" Sisson wrote on social media.

On a less partisan note, Ettingermentum, a political influencer, drew a historical parallel regarding Spanberger and Earle-Sears' favorite Virginian president.

Early voting in Virginia started on Sept. 19. Election Day is on Nov. 4.