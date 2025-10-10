Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

What people are saying about the Spanberger/Earle-Sears debate

Top Stories: Friday, October 10
SOCIALMEDIAREAXSPANBERGEREARLE-SEARS.png
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — The first and only debate between the Virginia gubernatorial candidates was held at Norfolk State University on Thursday — it featured repeated interruptions, dodgy answers, and plenty of heated moments for the internet to chew on.

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger sparred over the government shutdown, transgender policy, the Jay Jones text controversy, and several other hot-button issues.

SPANBERGER-EARLE-SEARS1.png

Politics

Spanberger, Earle-Sears clash in Virginia governor's debate at Norfolk State

Noah Kim

With clips of the debate circulating social media, many Virginia leaders, political influencers, and editorial journalists have provided their reactions.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised his lieutenant governor's debate performance while criticizing Spanberger, saying she "evaded every direct question."

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said "the choice is clear" in the Virginia governor's race. He praised Spanberger for her stance against the Trump administration.

Watch related coverage: Virginia governor's race candidates share stances on public safety, labor unions

Virginia governor's race candidates share stances on public safety, labor unions

Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly called Spanberger a "coward" for not urging Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, to drop out of the race over the threatening text message controversy.

"All she had to say was 'no, how could I? What he said was vile,'" Kelly wrote on social media.

Democratic political consultant James Carville said "The Virginia Governor's race is over," adding that the GOP should be "worried."

Meghan McCain, former host of The View and daughter of 2008 GOP presidential candidate John McCain, said Spanberger presented herself as a "total radical extremist" during Thursday's debate.

Democratic TikTok influencer Harry Sisson criticized Earle-Sears on social media for stating that firing someone for being gay is not discrimination.

"The Republican candidate for governor in Virginia just said it’s not discrimination if a gay person is fired for being gay. This is insane because 1. that is the definition of discrimination but also 2. her running mate is gay!" Sisson wrote on social media.

On a less partisan note, Ettingermentum, a political influencer, drew a historical parallel regarding Spanberger and Earle-Sears' favorite Virginian president.

Early voting in Virginia started on Sept. 19. Election Day is on Nov. 4.

More political news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast