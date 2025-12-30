Abigail Spanberger's inauguration sets stage for pivotal year in Virginia politics

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's first female governor-elect, Abigail Spanberger, will be inaugurated on January 17, setting the stage for what political observers expect to be a consequential year in Virginia politics in 2026.

Spanberger, a Democrat, will take office with Democrats also controlling the General Assembly.

"It's going to be a place where you're going to see the Democrats pass a lot of legislation that current governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed over the last couple of years," said veteran Virginia political observer Dr. Bob Holsworth, who also served as a dean at VCU.

Issues like minimum wage increases, marijuana sales legalization, and collective bargaining are likely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Holsworth noted that Spanberger ran on the issue of affordability.

"I think she's on the right territory and the right turf that's what people care about right now, but it's not easy for governors to actually lower people's costs," Holsworth said.

Democrats are also expected to pass a constitutional amendment to redraw Virginia's congressional districts as a counter to moves Republicans have made in other states. The issue would then go to voters in a referendum election, likely in the spring.

"It means that the majority decides most of the congressional districts it diminishes the extent to which both parties have representation," said ODU political science professor Dr. Jesse Richman.

In the fall, Virginia's U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, is up for re-election. Republican state Senator Bryce Reeves announced this week he was dropping out of the race, leaving the path forward for Republicans in this race a potential uphill battle.

"Nationally the Republicans are going to try to really defend the seats they have in order to maintain their Senate majority and I don't think defeating Mark Warner is going to be very high on their bingo card," Holsworth said.

At the same time, people will be picking their representatives in Congress. Virginia's second congressional district is thought to be a purple district. Republican Jen Kiggans is running again and could face a rematch with former Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

"The second district, regardless of what happens in redistricting, is going to be ground zero for the 2026 campaign here in Virginia," Richman said.

Another eventful year is expected in Virginia in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.