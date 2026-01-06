Former Hampton superintendent tapped to be Education Secretary under Spanberger

Appointments for Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's cabinet are rolling through as inauguration day nears.

Former Hampton Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Smith was announced to be Spanberger's choice to lead Virginia's Department of Education, according to a release put out by her team.

Smith has 32 years of experience in public education, according to Hampton Public School's website. He began his term as superintendent for Hampton Public Schools in 2015, serving in the position for around eight years before announcing his plans to retire in 2023.

Public education was a major focus for Spanberger during her time on the campaign trail in 2025. Spanberger's education platform includes addressing Virginia's teacher shortage, rejecting funding for private school voucher programs, and improving financial aid options for college-bound students.

Spanberger will be inaugurated as Virginia's first female governor on Jan. 17. Check back with News 3 for continued coverage of the gubernatorial transition.