Youngkin issues order to block biological males from using female locker rooms

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order aimed at barring biological males from participating in girls and women's sports, and from using their locker rooms.

Executive Directive 14, dubbed "Directing the Promulgation of Regulations to Secure the Health, Safety, Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Virginians in Sex Separated Spaces," asks the state Board of Health to include regulations that "prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams" and from "using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress," according to a press release.

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Watch related: Virginia AG says transgender policies do not violate the law

The order follows an August petition from three female athletes who said they have been "directly harmed" by biological males participating in collegiate sports.

“It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians," said Youngkin. "This must stop."

Throughout his term as governor, Youngkin has advanced policies restricting transgender youth and adults from activities related to their gender identity.

Watch related: CHKD suspends hormone therapy, puberty blockers for gender-affirming care following Trump exec. order

In 2023, Youngkin's model policies for schools said parental consent is required for a transgender student to change their name or pronoun, and that students must use the bathroom of their biological sex.

In 2025, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares instructed public universities to halt gender-affirming surgical procedures. Other policies related to biological males participating in girls sports have been adopted, following orders from President Trump.