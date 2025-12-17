Gov. Youngkin calls for further tax relief, teacher bonuses in final budget proposal

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin outlined his final budget proposal before leaving office next month, calling for new tax cuts and teacher bonuses as lawmakers prepare to craft the state's two-year spending plan.

The outgoing Republican governor is proposing to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime pay and interest on auto loans. He also wants to give Virginia teachers a 2% bonus this year.

"The primary areas that one can directly impact Virginians is by reducing state taxes - $9 billion of tax relief thousands and thousands of dollars back to the typical Virginia family," Youngkin said.

Notably absent from this year's proposal is Youngkin's previous push to eliminate Virginia's car tax, as the state faces increased Medicaid funding obligations.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond next month to begin work on the budget, but Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will be the one to sign the final spending plan into law.

In a statement, Spanberger said she looks forward to working with lawmakers to lower costs for Virginia families.

The budget proposal comes as affordability remains a top concern for voters across the commonwealth.

