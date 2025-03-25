Drug price caps, retail marijuana, sick leave among 157 bills vetoed by Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has finished reviewing the bills and budget proposals that were sent to him by the General Assembly on Monday.

The governor said he made more than 200 amendments and eight vetoes to the General Assembly’s $188 billion budget proposal — regarding legislation, Youngkin said he approved 599 bills, amended 159 bills and vetoed 157 bills.

Youngkin's deadline to sign, amend, or veto the bills passed by the Democrat-led General Assembly was Monday at 11:59 p.m. In total, the 2025 General Assembly sent the governor 916 bills.

Watch: Gov. Youngkin signs several bills he says will keep Virginia as best state for business

Youngkin signs bills he says will keep Virginia as best state for business

"I have vetoed bills that I think will take the Commonwealth backward by raising the cost of living, hurting our strong job growth, stifling innovation, undermining our All-American All-of-the-Above Power and Energy Plan or making our communities less safe," Youngkin said in a release.

Similar bills, such as one to legalize the sale of marijuana, saw outcomes consistent with previous attempts: A veto.

A proposed bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2027 was denied. Youngkin vetoed another bill that aimed to cap drug prices to assist Virginians not covered by Medicare price negotiations.

Regarding the state budget, bipartisan support was shown for including $1.1 billion in tax relief. In October, single taxpayers will receive $200, while joint taxpayers will receive $400.

Watch related coverage: Gov. Youngkin brings 'Virginia has jobs' initiative to Virginia Beach

Gov. Youngkin brings 'Va. has jobs' initiative to Va. Beach

Youngkin also indicated that he has allocated an additional $300 million to the state's rainy day fund to brace for possible economic disruption under the Trump administration.

The governor believes this approach will also provide much-needed assistance.

On April 2, lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol to consider the governor's recommendations. Overturning a veto would require a super majority, necessitating some Republican support.