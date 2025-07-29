Gov. Youngkin signs bill aimed at boosting human trafficking prevention training

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia is taking a new step in its fight against human trafficking.

On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed House Bill 2033, a measure advocates say will help everyday workers recognize and report signs of trafficking across the Commonwealth.

The bill, introduced by Democratic Delegate Shelly Simonds of Virginia, requires the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) to add human trafficking recognition training to its website.

It also encourages frontline workers, like bartenders and convenience store clerks, to become more aware of the signs and know how to respond.

“This bill would require ABC to put human trafficking recognition training on their website,” Simonds said. “So that bartenders and convenience store workers know to call or how to respond if they suspect that there’s human trafficking going on.”

The legislation also allows ABC locations to post hotline signage and empowers employees to notify law enforcement when trafficking is suspected.

For Lindsey Gray, a trafficking survivor and advocate with the Safe House Project, the bill marks a significant milestone.

“I am feeling excited. I am feeling energized,” Gray said.

Gray, who was trafficked as a child, believes education and awareness are key to ending what often happens in plain sight.

“If you report it, things can be tracked and it can be watched,” she said. “Long periods of time where these things happen under the surface aren’t happening anymore when we’re able to report and have the right steps.”

Tanya Gould, the anti-human trafficking director for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and a survivor herself, called the legislation a critical tool to involve more people in prevention efforts.

“You’re thinking, ‘I’m going to work every day — what can I do to make a difference?’” Gould said. “To think that you work in an ABC store, that you can make a difference because human trafficking can happen where you are — it’s pretty cool to know that you can be a part of the solution.”

Still, advocates stress that legislation alone won’t solve the issue. Gray hopes future efforts will include more support for survivors, including mentorship programs to help them rebuild their lives.

“This is another step,” she said. “But we also need to focus on what survivors truly need.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.